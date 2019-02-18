  • search
    Vizag Steel recruitment 2019: Apply for 319 Trade Apprentices

    Vizag, Feb 18: Vizag Steel, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 319 Trade Apprentices. Job Location is Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Last date to apply is 20-02-2019.

    The period of apprenticeship training is one year. This is not a regular vacancy and you shall be relieved on completion of apprenticeship training. It shall not be obligatory on the part of RINL-VSP to offer any employment to you on completion of apprenticeship training. During the period of apprenticeship you will be paid stipend as per Gazette Notification of DGET.

    Based on Written Test followed by Interview. (i) Shortlisted Candidates will be required to appear for the Written Test which would be conducted at Technical Training Institute(TTI), VSP in the second week of March 2019 on Objective type based on Mathematics, General Science and General Knowledge. ii) Shortlisted Candidates in Written Test will be called for interview (intimation by SMS/e-mail). iii) The interview will be based on Technical knowledge Skills of the candidates in respective trade. iv) The Mobile Number and e-mail ID given in the Bio-data form must be valid for six months.

    Education Qualification: SSC / Matric / X Std. and ITI (NCVT) in relevant trade.

    Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of written test and Interview.

    Application fee: No Application Fee

    Click here for notification:

    Click here to apply:

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
