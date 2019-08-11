  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vizag man spends 102 nights in Hyderabad hotel; flees without paying Rs 12 lakh bill

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Hyderabad, Aug 11: A man, who hails from Vizag had stayed in a star hotel in Hyderabad for over 100 days, allegedly fled without paying the Rs 12.34 lakh bill.

    The incident came to light after the management of Taj Banjara hotel filed a complaint in the police station.

    Vizag man spends 102 nights in Hyderabad hotel; flees without paying Rs 12 lakh bill
    Image Courtesy: tajhotels.com

    Bsed on a complaint, the police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against A. Shankar Narayan, said to be a businessman from Visakhapatnam.

    Mumbai: Man gets life sentence in loan fraud case

    According to the hotel management, the man stayed in a luxury suite for 102 days. After paying Rs 13.62 lakh out of his total bill of Rs 25.96 lakh, the man allegedly left the hotel in April this year without informing anyone.

    The hotel staff then contacted the man who promised to clear the remaining bill. However, he later switched off his phone after which the hotel manager approached the Banjara Hills police station to lodge a complaint.

    The businessman has reportedly claimed that he had checked out of the hotel after settling the bill. Alleging that his reputation was being tarnished, Narayan said that he was contemplating legal action against the hotel.

    More COMPLAINT News

    Read more about:

    complaint businessman hotel

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue