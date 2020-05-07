  • search
    Visakhapatnam, May 07: At least 9 people have been killed, including a six year old after a chemical gas leaked rom a plastic manufacturing unit of the LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Gopalpatnam near Visakhapatnam.

    Vizag gas neutralised: 800 moved to hospital
    Affected people being treated at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam.PTI Photo

    After gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. The local administration was informed. Gas was neutralised to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas,Andhra Pradesh Minister M G Reddy told ANI.

    Vizag gas leak: Closely monitoring situation says Amit Shah

    The gas leaked at around 2.30 am and the exact reason is yet to be determined. The plant had been shut for 40 days due to the lockdown and only very few staff were deployed there. The gas leaked from from two 5,000 tonne tanks which were unattended since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. This led to a chemical reaction and production of heat inside the tanks that caused the leakage, a New18 report said.

    The death toll may rise as 100s have inhaled the gas. They are either having breathing issues or have fallen unconscious.

    Nearly 800 persons have been admitted to hospital and ambulances, police officers and fire engines have reached the chemical plant. There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions, the authorities said.

