  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vizag gas leak: What you should know about LG Chemical

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: At least 9 people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from a plastic manufacturing unit of the LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Gopalpatnam near Visakhapatnam.

    At least 5,000 have fallen sick due to the leak. The leak spread over a radius of about three km, affecting at least five villages.

    Vizag gas leak: What you should know about LG Chemical

    The owner of this Vizag plant is a South Korean company LG Chemical Ltd.

    Vizag gas leak: Criminal action will be taken against LG Chem, says AP Industry Minister

    The battery maker company deals in manufacture, development and services in the field of polymers.

    LG Chemical came in India through Hindustan Polymers through 100 per cent takeover.

    The LG Polymers factory was originally established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers to manufacture polystyrene.

    The company later was renamed as LG Polymers India pvt Ltd in 1997.

    An official of LG Polymers issued a statement that there were 1,800 tonnes of styrene in the storage tank.

    He said that due to stagnation and changes in temperature it could have resulted in auto polymerization which could have caused vapourisation.

    "We are investigating the incident. Right now there is no leak as it has been contained. We will observe the facility for another four hours and give an all clear after a thorough inspection,'' the official said.

    The gas leaked at around 2.30 am and the exact reason is yet to be determined. The plant had been shut for 40 days due to the lockdown and only very few staff were deployed there. The gas leaked from two 5,000 tonne tanks which were unattended since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

    More VIZAG News

    Read more about:

    vizag gas andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X