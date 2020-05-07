Vizag Gas leak: What is Styrene? How harmful is it?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 07: Styrene is a flammable liquid that is used to make polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex. It occurs naturally in some fruits, vegetables, meats, nuts, and beverages.

What happens when someone is exposed to Styrene?

Short-term:

Exposure to styrene can cause:

Irritation to the eyes, skin, and nose

Gastrointestinal effects

Respiratory effects

Long-term:

Long-term exposure to styrene can cause:

Central nervous system and kidney effects

Headaches

Depression

Fatigue and weakness

Hearing loss

Balance and concentration problems

Cancer

Eight people, including a child, have died and several people have fallen ill after styrene gas leaked in the wee hours of Thursday from LG Polymers, a chemical plant facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.