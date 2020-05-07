For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Vizag Gas leak: What is Styrene? How harmful is it?
India
New Delhi, May 07: Styrene is a flammable liquid that is used to make polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex. It occurs naturally in some fruits, vegetables, meats, nuts, and beverages.
What happens when someone is exposed to Styrene?
Short-term:
Exposure to styrene can cause:
- Irritation to the eyes, skin, and nose
- Gastrointestinal effects
- Respiratory effects
Long-term:
Long-term exposure to styrene can cause:
Central nervous system and kidney effects
- Headaches
- Depression
- Fatigue and weakness
- Hearing loss
- Balance and concentration problems
- Cancer
Eight people, including a child, have died and several people have fallen ill after styrene gas leaked in the wee hours of Thursday from LG Polymers, a chemical plant facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.