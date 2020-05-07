  • search
    Vizag Gas leak: What is Styrene? How harmful is it?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: Styrene is a flammable liquid that is used to make polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex. It occurs naturally in some fruits, vegetables, meats, nuts, and beverages.

    Vizag Gas leak: What is Styrene? How harmful is it?

    What happens when someone is exposed to Styrene?

    Short-term:

    Exposure to styrene can cause:

    • Irritation to the eyes, skin, and nose
    • Gastrointestinal effects
    • Respiratory effects

    Long-term:

    Long-term exposure to styrene can cause:

    Central nervous system and kidney effects

    • Headaches
    • Depression
    • Fatigue and weakness
    • Hearing loss
    • Balance and concentration problems
    • Cancer

    Eight people, including a child, have died and several people have fallen ill after styrene gas leaked in the wee hours of Thursday from LG Polymers, a chemical plant facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
