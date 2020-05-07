Vizag gas leak: Telangana BJP demands AP govt to provide emergency medical relief

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Amaravati, May 07: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives of those who fell sick after inhaling poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and bring the situation under control.

CM Reddy will leave for Visakhapatnam and visit King George Hospital where the affected are being treated.

According to Andhra Pradesh CMO, "The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help."

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP Chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao condoled on reported deaths and on serious pain and suffering of hundreds of people in and around five villages near Vishakapatnam.

"The Andhra Pradesh state government should take immediate steps to provide emergency medical relief and undertake rescue of the remaining people in the rest of the villages. All resources must be diverted towards rescue and relief," the BJP Chief spokesperson said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that the situation in Visakhapatnam is being closely monitored. The Prime Minister also prayed for the safety and well-being of the people there.

"Spoke to officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," PM Modi tweeted.

As many as eight people lost their lives and more than a thousand fell sick after inhaling poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports the incident took place at around 3 am at LG Polymers Ltd at Gopalapatnam, when people in the nearby colonies were fast asleep.