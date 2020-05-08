  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vizag Gas Leak: NGT directs LG Polymers to immediately deposit Rs 50 crore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed LG Polymers, India on Friday, to deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore on an immediate basis, taking note of damages caused due to the gas leakage that took atleast 11 lives and over 800 hospitalised after gas leaked from LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

    NGT has also issued notice to LG Polymers, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the fatal accident of Andhra Pradesh.

    Vizag Gas Leak: NGT directs LG Polymers to immediately deposit Rs 50 crore

    A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel stated that NGT would take up on Friday the matter that titled, "In re: Gas Leak at LG Polymers Chemical Plant in RR Venkatapuram Village Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh".

    Glitch in refrigeration unit led to Vizag gas leak

    A plea was filed seeking constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the gas leak incident earlier on Thursday after the incident occured.

    The NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation Foundation, has sought constitution of a high-level committee, comprising of judges and officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary, to probe the incident.

    It has sought direction to the state government to ensure the protection and security of the residents of the surrounding area and imposing exemplary costs on violators.

    The owner of this Vizag plant is a South Korean company LG Chemical Ltd.

    Vizag gas leak: AIIMS director says long-term health effects due to styrene vapour exposure small

    An official of LG Polymers issued a statement that there were 1,800 tonnes of styrene in the storage tank. He said that due to stagnation and changes in temperature it could have resulted in auto polymerization which could have caused vapourisation.

    More GAS News

    Read more about:

    gas ngt vizag andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X