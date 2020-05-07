  • search
    Vizag gas leak: Criminal action will be taken against LG Chem, says AP Industry Minister

    Visakhapatnam, May 07: Industry Minister of Andhra Pradesh M G Reddy said on Thursday that the South Koran company L G Chem, the owner of the plant, has to be responsible for gas leak incident in Vizag.

    The minister added that criminal action will be taken against the company.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    "Company managing this has to be responsible for VizagGasLeak mishap. They'll have to come & explain us exactly what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. Accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them", said M G Reddy.

    How Vizag gas leak incident reminds of Bhopal gas tragedy

    The DGP of Andhra Pradesh told ANI the forensic teams present at the site of the incident and investigation underway.

    The DGP said that drinking a lot of water is one of the antidotes to not get affected by the toxic gas.

    DGP also told that the gas has been neutralised and the leak is an accident.

    "One of the antidotes is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged," he said.

    Vizag gas neutralised: 800 moved to hospital

    Eight persons have on Thursday reportedly died after a toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. At least 5,000 have fallen sick due to the leak.

    The leak spread over a radius of about three km, affecting at least five villages.

    gas andhra pradesh death toll

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
