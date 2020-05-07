  • search
    Vizag gas leak: Closely monitoring situation says Amit Shah

    New Delhi, May 07: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam as "disturbing" and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    He said he is praying for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam.

    Two tanks that caused AP gas leak were unattended due to lockdown

    "The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation," Shah tweeted.

    Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy spoke to Andhra Pradesh's chief secretary and director general of police and took stock of the situation.

    Reddy instructed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide necessary assistance to the victims.

    AP gas leak: PM to hold meeting with NDMA officials

    "I am continuously monitoring the situation. Hundreds of people have also been affected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Visakhapatnam, AP," he said here.

    At least six people, including a child, have been killed and over 100 hospitalised due to the gas leak which took place at LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam's Gopalapatnam area.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 12:59 [IST]
