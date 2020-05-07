Vizag gas leak: AP CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of deceased

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 1 crore each as compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Vizag gas leak.

11 persons including a child died after a toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in Visakhapatnam. At least 5,000 have fallen sick due to the leak.

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Death toll mounts to 11; Helpline numbers released

After gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. The local administration was informed. Gas was neutralised to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas, Andhra Pradesh Minister M G Reddy told ANI.

The gas leaked at around 2.30 am and the exact reason is yet to be determined. The plant had been shut for 40 days due to the lockdown and only very few staff were deployed there. The gas leaked from two 5,000 tonne tanks which were unattended since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. This led to a chemical reaction and production of heat inside the tanks that caused the leakage, a New18 report said.

The death toll may rise as 100s have inhaled the gas. They are either having breathing issues or have fallen unconscious.