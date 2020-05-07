  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vizag gas leak: AP CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of deceased

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 1 crore each as compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Vizag gas leak.

    Vizag gas leak: AP CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of deceased
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

    11 persons including a child died after a toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in Visakhapatnam. At least 5,000 have fallen sick due to the leak.

    Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Death toll mounts to 11; Helpline numbers released

    After gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. The local administration was informed. Gas was neutralised to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas, Andhra Pradesh Minister M G Reddy told ANI.

    The gas leaked at around 2.30 am and the exact reason is yet to be determined. The plant had been shut for 40 days due to the lockdown and only very few staff were deployed there. The gas leaked from two 5,000 tonne tanks which were unattended since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. This led to a chemical reaction and production of heat inside the tanks that caused the leakage, a New18 report said.

    The death toll may rise as 100s have inhaled the gas. They are either having breathing issues or have fallen unconscious.

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh ys jaganmohan reddy compensation gas vizag

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X