VIVUM XX : Revolutionary and Online. Whatever It Takes

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Aug 02: The month of August brought with it echoing cries of VIVUM - India's largest inter school charity festival - down hallways, sports fields, school offices - as Bangalore's best and brightest rushed to showcase their talents at The International School Bangalore's (TISB). Indeed, with over 40 schools, impressive merchandise, sports and cultural events - it truly embodies the spirit of the word "VIVUM," or "alive."

However, as COVID-19 's looming threats and clarion calls for social distancing ring true, school closures, event cancellations and lockdowns became the new norm for life. But not so for TISB's talented Batch of 2021, who vowed to continue their beloved VIVUM, one way or another.

They are the first to conduct an inter school fest completely online - with streams taking place from 10 August - 16 August consistently on their youtube channel, highlighting the best of Bangalore's talent in the fields of e-sports, fashion, drama, music, dance, cooking, art in a creative VIVUM XX Cultural and E-sports Livestream. Even Sports competitions will take place in a unique online version of "Trojan's Cup" - a beloved sports festival, hosted by TISB, that attracts multiple international schools and is highly reputed among sports coaches in Bengaluru.

Even this global pandemic would not hinder the students' commitment to their social cause. As a batch, they worked harder than ever to translate VIVUM to an online forum without detracting from its famed reputation for quality, success and fun. It was a challenge - but one that they did not back down from.

Despite the obstacles of converting an event of this scale to a completely online event, the Batch of 2021 at TISB have devised a unique streaming system to enable them to maintain VIVUM's brand, while also ensuring maximum safety. For an event that's on this scale, it seemed near impossible - and that's why they did it. VIVUM is a cultural phenomenon that has taken place for more than a decade. They chose not to let perceived impossibility stop them from inspiring thousands of teens around the nation for their cause.

Charity has always been an integral part of VIVUM's legacy and this year deems to be no different - by aiming to support online education initiatives in times of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is the need of the hour.

The event aims to support government schools through programs established by the Rotary Club and Whitefield Ready, two NGOs that will be supported by a three-year funding plan to provide online educational resources to students in Government run schools and Balgurukuls in the city. The Batch of 2021 is working tirelessly to contact sponsors for the event to benefit these charities. Sponsorship is always welcome, and must be directed to their email address, vivum20@tisb.ac.in​.

In addition, participation is free of cost and is supplemented by prizes and certificates! Participation closes 3 August 2020, and must be done through their website http://www.vivum20.com​.

While VIVUM is a tremendous amount of work, it is a team effort involving all 140 students in their grade - and this coordination, and dedication to work schedules, deadlines and meetings despite crushing school work is inspiring, especially in times of crisis such as the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the spirit of perseverance- and as their slogan reads- Whatever it takes.

VIVUM Takes place from the 10th-16th of August on their YouTube channel. Connect with them through their instagram (@vivum20), facebook (@VIVUMXX), or website (vivum20.com).

For sponsorship enquiries, please email vivum20@tisb.ac.in.