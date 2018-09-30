Lucknow, Sep 30: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday visited the family of techie Vivek Tiwari, who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman in Lucknow, and said the state government will severely punish those responsible for the incident.

Tiwari was on Sunday cremated in presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers and family members. His body was cremated at Bhaisakund in present of state minister Brijesh Pathak and local MLA Ashutosh Tondon and others.

"The government is saddened by the incident and stands with the family. Immediate steps are being taken to ensure similar incident does not occur in the future. We will severely punish those responsible," Maurya who had visited Tiwari's home earlier today said.

year-old Vivek Tiwari was shot dead on Saturday in Gomti Nagar locality by constables Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar while he was going to drop his colleague Sana Khan. The two constables were arrested and dismissed from the job and an FIR was registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint by Sana Khan.

Constable Prashant Chaudhary, however, said after noticing some "suspicious activity", he asked the victim to come out of the SUV but he did not and instead tried to hit him and he had to open fire in self-defence. A fired bullet pierced the windscreen as the car rammed into a pillar, police had said.

The autopsy report had later confirmed the death was caused by gunshot injuries.