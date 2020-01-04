  • search
    Vital that situation doesn’t escalate: India on General Soleimani’s killing

    New Delhi, Jan 04: Reacting to the killing of a top Iranian commander by the US, India said the increase in tension has alarmed the world and asserted that peace, stability and security in the region are of utmost importance to it.

    In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so and it is vital that the situation does not escalate further.

    General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on early Friday, the Pentagon announced.

    Day after killing Soleimani, US strikes target Hash al-Shaabi in Iraq

    The head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus was killed when the drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday.

    The deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and some local Iran-backed militias were also killed in the strike.

      In its statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, "The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region are of utmost importance to India."

      Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation: Donald Trump

      The ministry also said that it is "vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so".

