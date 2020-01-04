  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vital that situation doesn’t escalate: India on General Soleimani’s killing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 04: Reacting to the killing of a top Iranian commander by the US, India said the increase in tension has alarmed the world and asserted that peace, stability and security in the region is of utmost importance to it.

    In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so and it is vital that the situation does not escalate further.

    Qasem Soleimani
    Qasem Soleimani

    General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday, the Pentagon announced.

    Day after killing Soleimani, US strikes target Hash al-Shaabi in Iraq

    The head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus was killed when the drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday.

    The deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and some local Iran-backed militias were also killed in the strike.

    In its statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, "The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India."

    Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation: Donald Trump

    The ministry also said that it is "vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so".

    More QASEM SOLEIMANI News

    Read more about:

    qasem soleimani killed iran india external affairs ministry

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue