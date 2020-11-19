Visit visas to Pakistan, 11 other countries suspended by UAE

UAE in Space: Emirati becomes first Arab to reach ISS; Burj Khalifa lights up

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: The United Arab Emirates has temporarily suspended visas to visitors for Pakistan and 11 other countries until further notice.

The news was confirmed by the Pakistani Foreign Office on Wednesday. Its was said that the decision was believed to be COVID-19 related.

We have learned that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan," the country's Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

UAE has suspended visas to Turkey, Iran, Yamen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya, and Afghanistan among others also.

For the past week Pakistan has reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases. In June when cases in Pakistan were on the rise, the UAE's Emirates had announced the temporary suspension of passenger services. Pakistan has recorded 363,380 cases of coronavirus and 7,230 deaths.