YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Visit visas to Pakistan, 11 other countries suspended by UAE

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The United Arab Emirates has temporarily suspended visas to visitors for Pakistan and 11 other countries until further notice.

    The news was confirmed by the Pakistani Foreign Office on Wednesday. Its was said that the decision was believed to be COVID-19 related.

    Visit visas to Pakistan, 11 other countries suspended by UAE

    We have learned that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan," the country's Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

    UAE has suspended visas to Turkey, Iran, Yamen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya, and Afghanistan among others also.

    For the past week Pakistan has reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases. In June when cases in Pakistan were on the rise, the UAE's Emirates had announced the temporary suspension of passenger services. Pakistan has recorded 363,380 cases of coronavirus and 7,230 deaths.

    More UNITED ARAB EMIRATES News

    Read more about:

    united arab emirates visas pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X