Vision 2025: NAVA KARNATAKA NAMMA KARNATAKA 2025

A governance strategy will be provided to the state of Karnataka for the next 7 years and this will be through Vision 2025. The vision will provide a broad-based and specific scope for development and will aim at providing a way for the state ahead. It will bridge the gap between different sectors and diverse interests.

The vision will embark on speaking to every constituent with an answer to the question, 'What's in it for me'? The millennials driven by the digital era completely go by their inclination to technology, mobile telephony, internet and Cable TV as it is helping with 'need-driven' to their achievements being unlocked. Every man empowered with social media is well-aware of his rights and entitlement also expects visible and immediate results from an efficient Government.

To make this clear, the Government is well-accustomed with the social-media empowered citizenry as round-the-clock media scrutiny gives a complete picture of all the Government's doing. Hence, the need for a document comes into place where the Government will be seen setting an evolutionary agenda.

Vision 2025: Approach

The vision will be developed through a participative principle and with the help of broad-based consultations. The vision will incorporate views obtained through the means of public consultations, workshops and seminars, conferences, interaction with various sectoral agencies and interest groups, representational organizations, through the creation of social media apps and tools for idea generation etc. across a wide cross-section of constituents. This exercise will take into consideration of all the views before finalising the document for Vision 2025.

Sectoral

The sectors would include main segments from Agricultural, Rural Development, Infrastructure, Employment & Skilling, Industrial Development, Social Justice and Empowerment, Health, Education, Smart Cities, ICT, Governance etc.

