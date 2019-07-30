  • search
    Vishweshwar Hegde set to be next Speaker of Karnataka

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 30: Vishweshwar Hegde is set to be the next Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

    He filed his nomination papers for the election to the post of Speaker. He was accompanied by Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa.

    File photo of Vishweshwar Hegde
    File photo of Vishweshwar Hegde

    Hegde, is a six time MLA and has served as the Minister for Primary Education in the previous BJP government in Karnataka. He represented the Ankola constituency for three terms. Following the delimitation process, he shifted to Sirsi and the won the seat thrice in a row.

    It may be recalled that after Yeddyurappa won the trust vote on Monday, Ramesh Kumar quit as the Speaker. Defending his decision to disqualify 17 rebel MLAS, K R Ramesh Kumar, rued that the 10th Schedule of the Constitution dealing with the anti-defection law failed to achieve the intended goals and stressed for a relook into it .

    Kumar, whose tenure as speaker spanned for 14 months and four days, said electoral reforms were the need of the hour.

    "The root-cause of corruption in public life in the country is electoral system. There is a need for electoral reforms.

    Speaking about eradicating corruption without electoral reforms will only be a hollow intellectual talk without any commitment," Kumar said.

    He delivered his final speech in the assembly as speaker after the three-day old BJP government headed by B S Yediyurappa proved its majority in the truncated state assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice vote.

