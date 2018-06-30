English
Visakhapatnam DCC Bank recruitment 2018: Vacancy for staff assistant/clerk

    New Delhi, June 30: Visakhapatnam DCC Bank recruitment 2018: A notification has been released by the District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd. Visakhapatnam inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the Staff Assistants/ Clerk posts. The candidates may apply within July 2. The online examination for the selection of candidates will be conducted on July 21.

    Vacancy details:

    • Total posts: 61

    Name of the post:

    • Staff Assistants/ Clerks
    How to apply:

    The candidates may apply online through the offivcial website, vizagdccb.org.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of online test. The online examination will be of 150 marks and comprised of 140 qurestions. The test will contain questions from General English, Reasoning Ability, Quantitativde Aptitude and Computer.

    Eligibility criteria:

    The candidates should hold Bachelor's degree in any subject with a proficiency in English and Telugu.

    Age limit:

    The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years. The candidates on or above the age of 18 may apply.

    Visakhapatnam DCC Bank recruitment 2018: Important dates:

    • Last date to apply: July 2, 2018
    • Date of online examination: July 21, 2018

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 7:24 [IST]
