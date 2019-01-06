Virginity test conducted on Pune bride sparks outrage

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Jan 6: A 'virginity test' conducted by members of the Kanjarbhat community on a bride in Pune has once again sparked outrage.

A two-minute video showing the social practice was surfaced on all other social media platforms. The video shows, a jaat panchayat, or group of elders, seen asking a recently married boy if he could confirm that the girl he had married was indeed a virgin. The groom is heard saying "samadhan hai" (yes satisfied) thrice after which the girl and boy's relatives are seen offering money to the community.

Brides being subjected to a virginity test are not new among the Kanjarbhat community of Maharashtra.

The Kanjarbat community in Maharashtra considers the pre-wedding 'virginity test' a part of their traditions and anyone who opposes it faces dire consequences as seen in recent time.

This isn't the first time, earlier, a woman was boycotted by members of her community from participating in the annual dandiya celebrations on Monday. The woman claimed that she was subjected to the vile tradition of making a woman undergo a 'virginity test' before marriage led to this social boycott.

However, the couple tied the knot in presence of police officials in May this year. But, just when they thought that they could once again be a part of the social fabric, the woman had to face the ire of the community members again on Monday.