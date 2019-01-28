  • search
    Virbhadra Singh down with Swine Flu

    Shimla, Jan 28: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh has been diagnosed with the Swine Flu.

    Swine flu is caused by a virus called H1N1. Virbhadra Singh was reportedly tested positive for H1N1. Singh is now being treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

    File photo of Virbhadra Singh
    File photo of Virbhadra Singh

    Swine influenza, also called pig influenza, swine flu, hog flu, pig flu or H1N1 influenza, is an infection caused by any one of several types of H1N1 viruses. In 2009, H1N1 influenza or swine flu was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) because of its massive spread across the world. 

    [Amit Shah down with swine flu, admitted to AIIMS]

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah was earlier this month admitted to AIIMS for swine flu. The BJP chief had tweeted, "I have swine flu, treatment is going on. God's grace, I'll recover soon." 

    According to AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 22:44 [IST]
