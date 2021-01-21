Virat-Anushka seen for 1st time post child's birth

Will kill Virat Kohli: New terror group prepares hit-list sends it to NIA

Mumbai, Jan 21: Team India Captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were seen in public for first time after their daughter's birth on January 11.

"Thank you for respecting," said Anushka while referring to the couple's request to media photographers to "not take or carry any content" that has their child.

"We will...ensure...you get all the content...featuring us," they had said.

While Anushka Sharma was spotted in an all-denim look, her husband Virat opted for an all-black look.

They were on their way to a doctor's clinic.

The new parents sported face masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The couple had requested the media persons not to click o publish pictures of their daughter.