YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Budget 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Virat-Anushka reveal name of their daughter

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 01: Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced that they have named their first child, daughter Vamika.

    The couple, who announced their pregnancy last August, welcomed the baby on January 11.

    Virat-Anushka reveal name of their daughter

    In a heartwarming note on Instagram, Sharma said that the arrival of Vamika has been a blessing for them.

    Virat-Anushka seen for 1st time post child's birth

    "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika, has taken it to a whole new level!

    "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes," she wrote alongside a picture in which she can be seen holding the baby, with Kohli standing next to her.

    "Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," the actor added.

    Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn.

    Sharma and Kohli, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

    More VIRAT KOHLI News

    Read more about:

    virat kohli anushka sharma entertainment

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Union Budget 2021
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X