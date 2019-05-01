Viral video shows woman allegedly shouting at girls for wearing short dress, asks men to rape

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 1: Wearing 'short dress' invites attack? A video is going viral on social media which perfectly showcases the horrifying mentality that exists surrounding rape and rape culture in India.

The 10-minute long video shared by a Delhi woman shows a group of young women confronting an older woman who purportedly shamed them for wearing short dresses and told them they would be raped.

According to reports, Shivani Gupta, along with her friends, was at a Gurgaon restaurant when she was allegedly abused by the lady in the video above for wearing a 'short dress'. This didn't end here, they were also allegedly told that they 'deserve to get raped' when they stepped in, but the lady also launched into a rant, asking the men in the room to rape 'women like them' the moment they see them, according to Shivani in her Facebook post.

The video footage shows an angry woman shouting into the camera, talking about how short skirts are a sign one is asking for it.

The incident took place at Nukkadwala Restaurant, on Sohna Road, where the women had gone to get some snacks.

Taking to facebook, Shivani Gupta said,''Hey guys. Today my friends and I were harassed by a woman at a restaurant for me wearing a short dress. This middle aged woman you'll see in the video addressed seven men at the restaurant to rape us because she felt we deserved it for wearing short clothes and bashing her unsolicited opinion. For speaking up against her primitive mindset. Our instinct was turn away from the drama but supported by our colleagues, we took her on at a shopping centre, nearby. We gave her the chance to apologise, to no avail, of course. Nothing moved the needle for her, not even another woman who learned the story on the spot and implored the ghastly woman to apologise. See for yourself. And share.''

The video also shows another woman who was in the store come to the young women's support upon hearing the commotion. She too slams the middle-aged woman for her regressive attitude, reminding her that it is women's right to wear what they want.

According to the video that is widely being shared on various social media, the woman has been identified as Soma Chakraborty who lives in Mumbai. She is a school teacher by profession.

The video has, ever since been shared via Instagram stories and on Facebook with social media users expressing despair over the issue.

In yet another post which was also shared, the woman can be seen wearing a knee length A line dress. Screenshot of the same has also been attached here:

However, there has been no further reaction or response from her side as to the incident.