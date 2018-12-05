Home News India Viral video shows Rahul Gandhi confused between Kumbha Ram and Kumbhkaran

Viral video shows Rahul Gandhi confused between Kumbha Ram and Kumbhkaran

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 5: A viral video of Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying Kumbhakaran Lift Yojana instead of Kumbha Ram Lift Yojana is doing rounds on various social media.

The incident happened when Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan which is going to the polls this Friday.

In the 16 second viral video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen saying: "Ashok Ghelotji here gave money for Kumbhakaran Lift Yojana." Soon after someone off the camera corrected him after which Rahul Gandhi said that he meant Kumbha Ram Lift Yojana.

Also Read | Rajasthan elections: Modi, Rahul spar over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan

However, BJP leaders are quick to pounce on Rahul's latest blunder. "Kumbha Ram Lift Yojana? Kumbhakaran used to sleep for six months. The Congress has been sleeping for 60 years," union minister Piyush Goyal quipped.

Watch the video here:

Pappu aaj Jhunjhunu k Buhana me apana kaam bakhoobi kar gaya kumbha ram lift canal yojana ko kumbhkaran yojana bol gaya 😜😝🤣🤣what an entertainer he is 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TIdyEIZ9Ua — Shail Sharma 🇮🇳 (@shailu_CA) December 4, 2018