    Viral video shows Rahul Gandhi confused between Kumbha Ram and Kumbhkaran

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 5: A viral video of Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying Kumbhakaran Lift Yojana instead of Kumbha Ram Lift Yojana is doing rounds on various social media.

    The incident happened when Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan which is going to the polls this Friday.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    In the 16 second viral video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen saying: "Ashok Ghelotji here gave money for Kumbhakaran Lift Yojana." Soon after someone off the camera corrected him after which Rahul Gandhi said that he meant Kumbha Ram Lift Yojana.

    However, BJP leaders are quick to pounce on Rahul's latest blunder. "Kumbha Ram Lift Yojana? Kumbhakaran used to sleep for six months. The Congress has been sleeping for 60 years," union minister Piyush Goyal quipped.

    Watch the video here:

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
