    Viral video shows man holding Odisha minister's shoes during R-Day celebration

    Bhubaneswar, Jan 27: Odisha's Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera courted controversy on Sunday after a video showing a man holding his shoes during the Republic Day celebration in Keonjhar district went viral on the internet.

    In the video, a man, who is yet to be identified, was seen holding the minister's shoes while he was unfurling the national flag at the district headquarters of Keonjhar.

    The man was seen placing it near Behera's feet after the minister had hoisted the tricolour. Behera, however, dismissed the allegation.

    "As a mark of respect to the tricolour, I had taken out my shoes while hoisting the national flag. Nobody was holding my shoes," Behera said.

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 10:08 [IST]
