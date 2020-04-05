  • search
    Viral video shows coronavirus survivor in Kerala cheered by Kasargod hospital staff

    Bengaluru, April 05: At a time, when the news platforms and social media timelines are filled with depressing stories, the video of a person fully recovering from his illness and heading back home is certain to add some cheer in everyone's life.

    In one such case of recovery, a video of recovered COVID-19 patient has been doing several rounds on various social media platforms shows the patient, who recovered from coronavirus infection, thanking the health workers and other people in the ward, as they applaud and cheer him on.

    In the video, hospital staff and other patients can be seen cheering for the man as he leaves the Government hospital in Kerala's Kasargod.

    A video of the man walking out of the hospital was also shared by minister Kadakampally Surendran

    Kerala minister for cooperation and tourism Kadakampally Surendran took to twitter and wrote,''"Every recovery is a triumph. This man recovered from Covid19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala."

    India has reported over 3,000 Covid-19 cases with 68 deaths, according to the Union health ministry. The virus, which has created global havoc, has also damaged the economy to a huge extent. Originating in China's Wuhan, the virus has also affected India heavily.

    Meanwhile, 184 people have recovered from COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health, the maximum number of cases have been reported in Maharashtra (484), followed by Tamil Nadu (418). Delhi and Kerala have reported 400 and 338 cases, respectively.

