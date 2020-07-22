Viral video of gritty woman who clicked selfie with bear

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 22: A video of a woman hiker has gone viral after it showed her taking a selfie in a tense encounter with a bear who sneaked up on her at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico.

The black bear approached a group of hikers in the park but they escaped unscathed.

The bear was seen sniffing the hair of one of the women and she took a selfie with the animal.

The woman now is being praised for her composure on social media which titled her of having 'nerves of steel'.

It can be seen in the video that the hikers standing still as the bear sneaks up on them from behind.

But when the bear gets close to one of the women, she is seen clicking selfies with the animal.

In another clip of the same incident, the bear can be seen standing erect stiffing the woman's hair.

People in social media praised the woman and her friends for keeping calm in spite of the wild animal being that close to her and them.

Check some of the reactions to the video below:

This girl has nerves of steel.



She actually took a selfie with the big guy... pic.twitter.com/I3Ezyn8q7G — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 19, 2020

the girl in purple LMFAOOOO she’s like “if i don’t look at it, it’s not there” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pWQiJ6IqnL — haydi (@bbyhaydi) July 19, 2020

From the way he left her alone after she took the pic, it looks like he asked her to take it. — Christopher Mendez 🇵🇦 (@OlivardiaGang) July 19, 2020

This was super scary!! She was super freaked! You can hear her fear when bear nibbles her leg. I think the selfie was to distract her herself of what really was happening!! 😱 — D. Lupe Hinkle (@damihink) July 20, 2020

When your scared of the bear but it’s is a social media post of a lifetime. “I am not throwin’ away my shot”. Bear selfie! 🐻👩🏻🤳🏼 pic.twitter.com/BKhNZNl3pl — Sabrina Espinal 😷 (@SabrinaCompany) July 19, 2020

No way in hell I would’ve stayed that calm — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) July 20, 2020

Bears are known to be attracted by deodorants and shampoos. Back country advice is not to use them. — Notinmyname (@NastyNana16) July 19, 2020

One thing that is known to prevent wildlife/human interactions is to make noise as you walk, wear a bell for example. — Jeff (@practicallyhip) July 20, 2020

My dumbass would’ve took off running 😂😂 — ✨Spoiled✨ (@GoldenvQueen) July 19, 2020