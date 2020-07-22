YouTube
    New Delhi, July 22: A video of a woman hiker has gone viral after it showed her taking a selfie in a tense encounter with a bear who sneaked up on her at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico.

    The black bear approached a group of hikers in the park but they escaped unscathed.

    Viral video of gritty woman who clicked selfie with bear

    The bear was seen sniffing the hair of one of the women and she took a selfie with the animal.

    The woman now is being praised for her composure on social media which titled her of having 'nerves of steel'.

    It can be seen in the video that the hikers standing still as the bear sneaks up on them from behind.

      Delhi Health Minister: Sero surveillance from the 1st till 5th of every month | Oneindia News

      But when the bear gets close to one of the women, she is seen clicking selfies with the animal.

      In another clip of the same incident, the bear can be seen standing erect stiffing the woman's hair.

      People in social media praised the woman and her friends for keeping calm in spite of the wild animal being that close to her and them.

      Check some of the reactions to the video below:

      Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
