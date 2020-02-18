  • search
    Viral video of 4 boys dancing with a twist at the end will just leave you scratching your head

    New Delhi, Feb 18: A viral video of four boys with smashing dancing skills with an unexpected ending has surfaced on social media platforms and has left netizens scratching their heads.

    The 41-second video, was shared by the Twitter user @cinnabar_dust, that shows four men dancing to popular music track 'Muqabla' from the movie ''Street Dancer 3D''. The post has garnered 91.1K views as well as 2.3K retweets and 6.5K likes.

    The Twitter user wrote,"I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!"

    Here's how netizens have reacted to the post:

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
