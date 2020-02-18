Viral video of 4 boys dancing with a twist at the end will just leave you scratching your head

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: A viral video of four boys with smashing dancing skills with an unexpected ending has surfaced on social media platforms and has left netizens scratching their heads.

The 41-second video, was shared by the Twitter user @cinnabar_dust, that shows four men dancing to popular music track 'Muqabla' from the movie ''Street Dancer 3D''. The post has garnered 91.1K views as well as 2.3K retweets and 6.5K likes.

The Twitter user wrote,"I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!"

I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame! pic.twitter.com/53jCcUA8pH — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 16, 2020

Here's how netizens have reacted to the post:

These guys are known as " Be Unique". They appeared in a dance reality show Dance+ 4 — Naitik Shah (@naitik0405) February 17, 2020

They r from jodhpur rajasthan — JUNU (@DarlingJunu) February 16, 2020

Teriffic.. last frame is 180 degrees flip or what — Ephemeral (@KartoTweet) February 16, 2020

Wow,what talent — Vineeta Bhardwaj (@vineetabhardwaj) February 17, 2020

I watched it 5-6 times trying to find the trick. Can't spot anything.



10/10 tik tok (words I never thought I'd say) — Tejas Mehta (@samosa_eater) February 17, 2020

How the hell did he do that pic.twitter.com/m7mU2ZMeWh — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) February 17, 2020

Ohh, Wow. How did they pull this off. It's incredible 👌👏👏 — Balu Nadupuri (@nadupuri) February 16, 2020