    Viral TikTok video of girl getting abortion for second time, celebrating it leaves netizens divided

    New Delhi, Mar 03: A TikTok video that has gone viral on various social media platforms shows a girl getting an abortion for the second time. The video clip has created an online debate over the girl's right to abortion. The netizens are divided.

    However, the video doesn't have any graphic footage but has set off a debate across the social media.

    two teen girls entering a Planned Parenthood, one of which appears celebratory as she is about to undergo an abortion.

    The TikTok user @cpcake21 posted a the video clip, which began with positive pregnancy test belonging to her friend Ashley. The video is titled 'Abortion time! Take 2,' which implies this is her second abortion.

    In the 20-second video clip, the videographer is seen asking the girl "How do you feel Ashley?'' while Bruno Mars' It Will Rain plays in the background.

    'There's two abortion moods' the video is captioned, contrasting a dancing Ashley with the gloomy couple.

    The video ends showing an ultrasound image of Ashley's unborn child, presumably moments before the abortion procedure, as she laughs along with her friend.

    However, the TikTok video received hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments and has been viewed millions of times.

    Here's how netizens reacted to it:

    Launched in 2017, TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service that is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that was founded in 2012, and is used to make brief comedy and talent videos, often involving lip-syncing.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
    X