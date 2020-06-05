Viral: TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat hits official with slippers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: A video of Tok Tok star-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat beating up a member of Balsamand market secretary went viral on Friday, drawing criticism from opposition Congress.

The video shared by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Twitter, shows Phogat, who, after shooting to fame on the back of her viral Tiktok videos, had unsuccessfully contested last year's assembly elections from Adampur beating up Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh.

The footage showed her hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper and shouting.

"How dare you abuse me?" Sonali Phogat can be heard saying in the video and hitting Sultan with a slipper.

Surjewala attacked the BJP-led government in Haryana and demanded that CM Manohar Lal Khattar take action against Sonia Phogat.

"These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (chief minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat?" he tweeted.

Phogat and others present with her are not seen wearing masks in the video, even as the Haryana government has made it mandatory to wear masks in public in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

officials of the district Market Committee on Friday pertaining to some grievance of farmers.

She said an official was showing her the place in the Balsamand area of Hisar district where a shed could come up for the convenience of farmers when he started passing indecent and derogatory remarks against her.

Phogat claimed the official also made some comments against another woman official of the Market Committee and a woman minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led cabinet.

"When he was showing me the place where the shed was to come up, he first made a mention of the community to which I belong. He also talked about another woman official and a woman minister who also come from the same community as mine," she said, adding the official then made "indecent and derogatory remarks" against her.

Asked why she decided to take law into her hands, Phogat hit back, "What right does he (official) have to talk to a woman like this? If he would not be taught a lesson, he will not let any woman come out tomorrow."

In the video, the official beaten by Phogat can be seen saying he did not say anything wrong. "Do I work to listen to such kind of abuses from people like you? Don't I have right to a dignified life? He used wrong language and talked in an ill-mannered way. Write a report against him," the BJP leader is seen telling other officials and her supporters present there.

Superintendent of Police (Hisar) Ganga Ram Punia told the media that they have received a complaint from the Market Committee official in which he has alleged that he was beaten by Phogat.

The official has alleged that he was beaten and a government official has been obstructed from performing his duty, Punia said. "We will take whatever action is required as per law," Punia said.

Notably, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 state assembly polls from Adampur in Hisar district, a seat which was retained by senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Days before the assembly polls in October, she had courted controversy when she asked a group of people if they were from Pakistan when they did not chant ''Bharat Mata ki Jai'', at a rally in the constituency.