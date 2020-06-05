Viral: TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat hits official with slippers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: A video of Tok Tok star-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat beating up a member of Balsamand market secretary went viral on Friday, drawing criticism from opposition Congress.

The video shared by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Twitter, shows Phogat, who, after shooting to fame on the back of her viral Tiktok videos, had unsuccessfully contested last year's assembly elections from Adampur beating up Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh.

The footage showed her hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper and shouting.

"How dare you abuse me?" Sonali Phogat can be heard saying in the video and hitting Sultan with a slipper.

Surjewala attacked the BJP-led government in Haryana and demanded that CM Manohar Lal Khattar take action against Sonia Phogat.

"These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (chief minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat?" he tweeted.