Viral posts claiming ‘Cycle girl’ Jyoti Paswan was raped, murdered in Bihar's Darbhanga is FAKE

New Delhi, July 08: Several Social media posts were doing the rounds which claim that Jyoti Paswan who cycled from New Delhi to her village in Bihar carrying her father was raped and murdered by an ex-army man in Darbhanga, Bihar.

A graphic image of a dead girl was also being circulated along with the viral post. Some verified Facebook users also shared the post.

The struggle for Jyoti's family began in January when her father, an e-rickshaw driver in Gurugram, was injured. She then came to Gurugram in Haryana. With no means to earn a livelihood, things turned difficult and Paswan''s landlord gave him an ultimatum to either pay the rent that was due for a few months, or leave amid the lockdown.

At that time, it was Jyoti''s idea to cycle all the way -- almost 1,200 kilometres -- to their village in Darbhanga.

However, 'Cycle girl' Jyoti Paswan is healthy and fine. According to a report published in The Time of India, another girl by the same name was found murdered in Darbhanga. The dead body of the 13-year-old girl named Jyoti Kumar was recovered from compound of former army man's home. However, the post-mortem report ruled out possibility of rape.