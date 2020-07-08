  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral posts claiming ‘Cycle girl’ Jyoti Paswan was raped, murdered in Bihar's Darbhanga is FAKE

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: Several Social media posts were doing the rounds which claim that Jyoti Paswan who cycled from New Delhi to her village in Bihar carrying her father was raped and murdered by an ex-army man in Darbhanga, Bihar.

    Viral posts claiming ‘Cycle girl’ Jyoti Paswan was raped, murdered in Bihars Darbhanga is FAKE

    A graphic image of a dead girl was also being circulated along with the viral post. Some verified Facebook users also shared the post.

    The struggle for Jyoti's family began in January when her father, an e-rickshaw driver in Gurugram, was injured. She then came to Gurugram in Haryana. With no means to earn a livelihood, things turned difficult and Paswan''s landlord gave him an ultimatum to either pay the rent that was due for a few months, or leave amid the lockdown.

    At that time, it was Jyoti''s idea to cycle all the way -- almost 1,200 kilometres -- to their village in Darbhanga.

    However, 'Cycle girl' Jyoti Paswan is healthy and fine. According to a report published in The Time of India, another girl by the same name was found murdered in Darbhanga. The dead body of the 13-year-old girl named Jyoti Kumar was recovered from compound of former army man's home. However, the post-mortem report ruled out possibility of rape.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster bihar

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue