Viral post Indian Army built 1000-bed quarantine facility in Barmer is fake

New Delhi, Mar 25: A viral post with a claim that the Indian Army have constructed a 1000-bed quarantine facility in Rajasthan's Barmer for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affected patients is circulating across social media platforms.

The message states that the Indian Army in Barmer, not only has constructed a hospital with more than 1000 beds for the people, but subsequently has also gifted three hospitals to the central government.

The post was also widely shared on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

However, this input is not true, the Indian Army clarified it on Twitter adding that the only functioning quarantine facilities of the Indian Army are the ones at Manesar and Jaisalmer.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote,''A fake input is circulating on social media that Indian Army has established 1000 bed quarantine facility in Barmer. This is untrue."

A Fake input is circulating on Social Media that #IndianArmy has established 1000 bed quarantine facility in Barmer.



This is untrue. pic.twitter.com/ne78m7KCXW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 23, 2020

