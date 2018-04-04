Viral picture of Hyderabad cop feeding homeless woman restores our faith in humanity

Hyderabad, April 4: If you are thinking love, compassion and humanity are just bookish words; then you definitely need to rethink. The recent viral picture of a Hyderabad traffic policeman feeding a poor, old and destitute woman on a street reiterates our faith in humanity, which we thought is long "dead".

Thanks to the kind gesture of Kukatpally Traffic Police Station home guard, B Gopal, for feeding the homeless woman with his hands near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), the picture of which went viral, today the old woman has a roof over her head.

On Monday, chief public relations officer to Telangana DGP, Harsha Bhargavi, tweeted to inform that the destitute woman has been shifted to an old age home.

"Not just left behind... the old woman is shifted by Cyberabad Police to Anand Ashramam (an old age home in) Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities," Bhargavi tweeted.

Not just left behind... the old woman is shifted by @cyberabadpolice to *Anandashramam, home, Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP https://t.co/VuOo0MVYZd — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 2, 2018

It is the tweet (below) accompanied by the picture of Gopal feeding the homeless woman that garnered wide-scale appreciation for the policeman who went beyond the call of duty to take care of a helpless person.

This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart @cpcybd @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/tL7VO7Vt5J — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 1, 2018

When reporters asked Gopal what pushed him to feed the woman, the cop said that he was moved by her deplorable state. He not only bought puris and curry for the old woman but also fed her with his hands as she was too weak to eat on her own. "I took care of the woman like my mother," Gopal said.

People on social media simply could not stop praising the traffic policeman.

This is called change, not only friendly police , also called social responsibility 🙏🙏 — Satya (@SatyaRajulapudi) April 1, 2018

This is real humanity..........great job Mr. B. Gopal, 1275, proud of you and your department, every "rich person thinks about poor" then our gdp and so called parameters may as high as ever and it never come down...........police should be a role model for society..... — Abdul Gafoor (@abdulgafoorhse) April 1, 2018

Really, we need more "heroes" like Gopal to look after those who have been abandoned by society.

