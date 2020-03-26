  • search
    Viral clip of Korean drama 'My Secret, Terrius' predicted coronavirus outbreak in 2018

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: South Korean drama "My Secret, Terrius" may have predicted a novel coronavirus-like pandemic two years ago, believe Netflix users who are binge-watching content on the streaming platform to deal with self-isolation during COVID-19.

    Earlier, it was Steven Soderberg''s film "Contagion" (2011) which was being watched for its similar plot to the ongoing global health crisis.

    My Secret, Terrius
    Screen grab

    A clip from the 10th episode of the series'' first season is going viral on social media which shows a doctor handing over a file to another character.

    "My Secret, Terrius" is available on the streamer in the US and UK.

    The show''s synopsis on Netflix reads: "A secret agent who detaches himself from the world after a failed operation tries to unravel the mystery behind a neighbour''s death."

    It stars top Korean actor So Ji-sab, best known for romantic shows "Master''s Sun" and "Oh My Venus", Jung In-sun, who played the little girl in the climax of Bong Joon-ho''s "Memories of Murder" and Yoon Sung-hyun of "Queen of Housewives", "My Fair Lady" and "Secret Garden" fame.

    In the viral clip, the doctor tells the agent, "We must do more research, but it looks like a mutant coronavirus."

    To which she asks, "Corona? Then MERS?"

    "MERS, SARS, the common flu. They all fall in the same gene family with the same gene information," the doctor says.

    "The coronavirus attacks the respiratory system. During the 2015 MERS epidemic, the mortality rate was over 20 per cent," the doctor adds.

    The agent then asks, "But that''s not serious enough to be used as a weapon. Am I wrong?"

    The doctor says, "Like I said, this is a mutant virus. Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent."

    However, the clip floating on the Internet does not specifically address the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed around 20,000 lives.

    Though the show is not available in India, the video is being shared a lot on social media.

    It should be noted that South Korea has embraced a model of open information, public participation and widespread testing. Each confirmed coronavirus patient's contacts are traced and offered tests.

    The infected person's movements over the preceeding 14 days -- determined through credit card use, CCTV footage and mobile phone tracking -- are also posted on government websites, with text message alerts sent to people when a new infection emerges in the area where they live or work.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 19:49 [IST]
