    VIP Security cover of O Panneerselvam, MK Stalin withdrawn

    Chennai, Jan 09: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin's central security cover were withdrawn on Friday. CRPF in process of withdrawal of the security staff.

    Security cover for TN Deputy CM Panneerselvam, DMK Chief MK Stalin withdrawn

    They said while Paneerselvam had a smaller 'Y+' cover of central paramilitary commandos, Stalin had a larger 'Z+' protection.

    The security cover of these two politicians has been taken off from the central security list after a threat assessment review was made by central security agencies and approved by the Union home ministry, they said.

    Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos were protecting these two leaders of Tamil Nadu.

    However, they said, the central security cover will be formally taken off after the state police takes over their security task, they added.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 19:18 [IST]
