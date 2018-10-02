Violinist Balabhaskar who was critically injured in an accident passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2: Acclaimed violinist Balabhaskar, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital following a road accident, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. He was 40-years-old.

Balabhaskar and his family had met with an accident on September 25. While his two-year-old daughter Tejaswini died on the spot, wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun are still under treatment.

The family was on their way back from the Vadakkum Nathan temple in Thrissur when the driver lost control of the car and it rammed into a tree near Pallipuram, said reports.

The musician had suffered brain and spine injuries, and had undergone surgeries since the accident in Pallipuram.

He had composed music for several films and shot to famed at a young age of 17.

The last rites would take place later on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram.