Violent clashes in Gujarat, 13 injured in Khambhat, mob vandalise houses, shops

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ahemdabad, Feb 24: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit in Gujarat, huge clashes broke out between two communities in Khambhat taluka area of Anand district in Gujarat on Sunday. Over thirteen people were injured in the clash.

Reportedly, the agitators vandalised vehicles and shops set houses on fire. This is the second clash within a month in the area.

The police said that the members of the two communities came face to face on Sunday afternoon over their past clash on January 24 that had claimed a life. However, the exact reason is still under investigation.

The Superintendent of Police, Divya Mishra, presently in-charge of the Anand district said that the area has a history of communal violence. The exact reason of the clash is still under investigation.

He also added that the situation is brought under control now. His team has rounded up 46 people.

Women trainees in Gujarat made to stand naked in a group for physical test, checked for pregnancy

Incidents of stone-pelting and arson has been reported. Nearly 15-20 houses and shops were reportedly set on fire. People who were injured in the clash were admitted in the hospital, later discharged.

The epicentre of the clash was Akhbarpura, sporadic incidents of arson were also reported from there, huge properties were damaged here by the agitators.

As per report, over 100 policemen have been deployed in the area to bring back normalcy.

The police were prompted to resort to baton-charge and lob tear gas shells to control the situation.