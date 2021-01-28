Violence on Republic Day is unfortunate but will not end farmers' stir: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the violence that took place on Republic Day was 'unfortunate' but it would not end the farmers' movement against the three agri laws. CM Kejriwal also said that strictest punishment must be given to those responsible for the violence.

Addressing the ninth National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal said the farmers' protest against the farm laws is a battle of existence for them.

"The violence on Republic Day was unfortunate and whoever is responsible for it must be given strictest punishment. But the violence will not lead to the end of the farmers movement against the agri laws, the issues still remain so the movement cannot end. We have to peacefully extend our support to the protesting farmers," Kejriwal said.

"Whoever is responsible for the turn of events, and I am not referring to the ones against whom police have registered fake cases, deserve to be punished. Whoever is responsible, whichever party is responsible should be acted against," Kejriwal added.

It can be seen that the AAP has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the agri laws.

Thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.