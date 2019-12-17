Violence may spread further, if CAA is not withdrawn: Sonia Gandhi to Prez Kovind

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 17: Opposition led by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday to speak over the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and asked the President to withdraw the Centre's new Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act) that has triggered nationwide outrage.

The Congress interim president also said that the violence may spread further, if it is not withdrawn. She said to news agency ANI, "The situation in the Northeast which is now spreading throughout country including the capital because of the act, is a very serious situation, we fear that it may spread even further. We're anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful demonstration."

Expressing her anguish at the manner in which the police dealt with peaceful protests, the Congress chief lashed out at the BJP saying Modi government has no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices.

She condemned the entering of Police in the Jamia Millia Islamia women hostel. The students were allegedly dragged out and mercilessly beaten.

CAA row: Protests continue across India, Opposition to meet President Kovind today

Reportedly, a fresh protest erupted in east Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday, the agitators reportedly pelted stones at passing buses, the situaton tensed up after the crowd clashed with the police. The police used batons and tear gas to control the mob.