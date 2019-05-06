  • search
    Violence mars polling in WB again; BJP's Arjun Singh alleges attack by TMC 'goons'

    Kolkata, May 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh alleged that he was attacked by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when he visited a polling booth, the members of the Mamata Banerjee-led party on the other hand alleged that Singh misbehaved with women supporters.

    Incidents of violence were reported from Bangaon, Hooghly and Barrackpore seats in West Bengal.

    File photo of Arjun Singh

    There were also reports of clash between BJP and TMC workers in some parts of West Bengal where the voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 is underway.

    "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured," said Arjun Singh a former TMC leader who recently joined the BJP.

    "When I was going with our agent to the booth, TMC goons attacked me in front of the police," reports quoted Arjun Singh as saying.

    In Hoogly, BJP candidate Locket Chaterjee reportedly got into in an argument with TMC supporters in Dhonekhali area of the constituency.

    Several incidents of violence were also reported in the third and fourth phase of the elections in the state. In the third phase, a person was killed and several others were injured during a clash outside a polling station. The fourth phase in the state was also embroiled into scuffles after the vehicle of sitting MP and BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo was attacked and vandalised allegedly by the TMC workers.

    Supriyo's vehicle was attacked and vandalised, allegedlly by the TMC workers, when he was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani. The singer-turned-politician also reportedly had a heated argument with polling officers at Baraboni's Kashidanga after BJP polling agent was allegedly chased away from booth no. 180.

    During the fourth phase, security personnel had to opened fire at a polling booth to control a mob after voters got into a scuffle with central forces in Dubrajpur area of Birbhum constituency.

