Violence in Delhi planned with eye on Trump visit: Juinor Home Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 25: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the violence that took place in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

"Violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. I condemn it. A Head Constable also lost his life in the violence. The Government of India will never tolerate violence. We will take strict action against those responsible. Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation," Reddy told ANI.

"I also want to ask the Congress and other political parties who will take the responsibility of the killing of one police personnel in the violence. This has clearly been done to malign India's image when the head of the state of the US is visiting the country," he said.

He further warned that those responsible for the violence in the national capital will be dealt with an iron hand and no guilty person will be spared.

"In India, people have the right to protest in a peaceful manner. In Shaheen Bagh, there have been protests for the last two months. The Government of India did not stop them even though they were blocking an arterial road in the national capital," he said.

"I give a clear warning to the people who take the violent route of protest that strict action will be taken against them. I have instructed the Delhi Police to catch hold of those responsible for the Head Constable's death. There will be an investigation into the issue and the guilty will be punished severely," he added.

Reddy further said that additional forces have been deployed in Delhi to maintain the law and order situation.

Five people, including a cop, were killed and around 50 were injured today after violence broke out across northeast Delhi for a second time in less than 24 hours.

Incidents of stone pelting and arson were reported near Maujpur Metro Station where some vehicles were set on fire. At least two vehicles and a dire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur. The injured persons have been shifted to the GTB hospital.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile Section 144 has been imposed in northeast Delhi. Traffic movement has been closed on Signature Bridge due to the demonstration. Two cars and the front portion of a petrol bunk have also been burnt down.

On Sunday, clashes broke out at the same area soon after Delhi BJP leader, Kapil Mishra gathered along with the pro- citizenship law supporters. At least 500 people have been staging a sit in from Saturday o the road outside the Jaffrabad Metro Station.