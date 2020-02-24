Violence in Delhi disturbing, says Rahul Gandhi on clashes over CAA

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the violence that broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups who pelted stones at each other and security personnel in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, in which one policeman was killed and others injured.

"The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation," the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

Gandhi appealed to the people of Delhi to refrain from violent protests and said that violence could never be justified in a democracy.

Barely hours before visiting US President Donald Trump arrived in the national Capital, violence escalated in northeast Delhi areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura between two groups of protesters-one supporting the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the other group protesting against the new law.

A police constable has died after sustaining injuries in the clashes. Another senior police officer is injured, according to news agency PTI.

Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar said, "The police have been stationed at strategically located areas where there is potential for disturbance like Jaffrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad and Shiv Vihar.

The clashes have taken place between Maujpur and Jaffrabad metro stations, both of which have been shut. Some shops and houses of people were also attacked in the area and torched earlier in the afternoon.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC tweeted.