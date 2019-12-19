Violence due to fear of defeat in Delhi polls says Kejriwal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 19: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the "opposition" was "spreading violence" in the national capital after sensing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kejriwal claimed that the AAP was headed for a huge victory in Delhi, which has scared the "opposition".

"The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots," Kejriwal said, and appealed to the people of Delhi to defeat such forces and maintain peace.