Violence breaks out in Shajapur during Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Violence broke out after stone pelting during an event on Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Nayi Sadak area in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. Vehicles were set ablaze and shops vandalised by miscreants.

Police forces are present at spot. Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the disturbed area.

According to reports, Kshatriya community took out procession on the ocassion of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti. The procession was going from the new road to the bus stand. On the way, there was platform created for Eid celebrations and loud music was being played near Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple.

The police told the youth to reduce the sound while the procession was crossing the area. Meanwhile, some miscreants pelted stones on the procession. Following the stone pelting, both the groups clashed with each other. The police immediately closed the main market and for about 20 minutes and used tear gas shells to control the mob.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day