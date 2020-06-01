Violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers not acceptable: PM

India

New Delhi, June 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded doctors, nurses and frontline corona warriors for their relentless service to the nation during the crisis.

Inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that violence against corona warriors will not be tolerated.

"The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win," says PM Modi while inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka.

The country has seen rapid progress in setting up 22 more AIIMS. Over the last five years, we have been able to add over 30,000 seats in MBBS and 15,000 seats in post-graduation, Modi said.

Modi also condemned violence against frontline workers during his address

''I want to state it clearly, violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable,'' Modi said.