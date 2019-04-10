  • search
    EC seeks report over PM Modi raking up Balakot strikes in a rally

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday asked first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the soldiers who carried out the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot. This had left the opposition parties fuming who have been criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre of polticising the military issues.

    The CPI(M) wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday alleging violation of the poll panel's directive. The EC has reportedly taken cognizance of Prime Minister Modi's remarks. According to reports, the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra has been asked to submit a report at the earliest.

    'Modi ji ki Sena' row: Now, minister Naqvi uses the controversial phrase

    This remark by the PM comes at time when the opposition is up in arms over the politicisation of military matters.

    The EC had last month asked all political parties to desist from using photographs of defence personnel as part of their election propaganda or campaigning.

    "I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi had said in Latur, Maharashtra.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had stirred a hornet's nest referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena' at an election rally in Ghaziabad earlier this month. The EC was miffed over the matter and said that a senior leader like him should refrain from making such statements.

    EC raises concern on 'lackadaisical approach' towards enforcing MCC

    The EC had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns. The fresh advisory came days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material.

